Merged entity offers enhanced services from new facility

Sign of a new beginning: the two directors of Viking Signrite, Joseph Vassallo (left) and Daniel Brockdorff at their new facility in Attard.

Combining the expertise and resources of two of Malta’s foremost signage, poster printing and external branding entities, Viking Signrite has now commenced operation from a new, purposely-built facility in Attard. This entailed a significant investment and extensive preparatory work.

Viking Signrite Limited is a 50:50 joint venture enterprise between Viking Signs Limited and Signrite Limited, both of which have been in operation for some 25 years. The new entity now employs around 18 full-time employees, all with many years experience in the sector and specialist skills.

The strength of the new company comes not only from its combined expertise and complementary skills but from a new facility in Attard Industrial Estate, which enables it to house new machinery that significantly extends its capabilities for Malta-based and international clients.

Viking Signrite is therefore expected to be a major force on the Maltese market, offering an array of signage, poster printing, display and branding solutions for a variety of uses, be it vehicle wrapping, signage for retail, exhibitions and virtually any physical branding application.

“The joining of forces with our partners Signrite was a natural step and a logical way forward for our industry,” Joseph Vassallo of Viking Signs said. “The external branding industry is evolving rapidly, and this means ongoing capital expenditure is required to be able to offer the service clients rightly expect. We are obviously in a much better and stronger position to develop and grow our business as a merged entity. Moreover, our new plant obviously enables us to offer an even wider range of quality services. We see exciting times ahead,” he added.

Daniel Brockdorff of Signrite said: “For some time, we have been assessing strategies to ensure the sustainability and growth of our business. In a market like ours, the rationale for joining forces with a like-minded firm which shares the same values and has also developed a reputation for a timely and attentive service is pretty compelling.

“We have for some time been collaboration with Viking on various projects and were encouraged by the seamless process and effective results. At the end of the day this is all about offering the best possible customer service both to direct customers and to communication agencies and, we believe, we are now uniquely placed to support both.”