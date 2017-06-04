Law firm co-founding partner is board member of WLL

Malcolm Mifsud

Dr Malcolm Mifsud, co-founding partner of Mifsud & Mifsud Advocates, was elected a board member of World Link for Law in New York.

WLL is a leading network of international law firms, comprising teams of international lawyers. Established as Euro-Link for Lawyers in the 1980s, it now has a network of 70 law firms with 80 offices in 47 countries.

One of the largest international law networks in the world, it includes over 350 partners in the law firms members of World Link for Law (WLL) around the world. Therefore, collectively, WLL offer legal services to clients and make the individual firms stronger in the services offered to the respective clients.

Dr Mifsud, who now sits on the board of WLL, will have a leadership role within the network, with his main focus being on the co-ordination of European law firms members of WLL. He will also be entrusted with further meetings.

Mifsud & Mifsud Advocates, a boutique business law firm, had been a member of WLL for the last six years. As a leading law firm, it is offering a number of specialised services to clients in Malta and abroad. The firm has a strong reputation in civil and commercial litigation and can help clients in a number of spheres such as corporate, maritime and commercial law.

Dr Mifsud is a litigation lawyer who has held a number of public positions. He also had the opportunity to assist a large number of local and international clients, therefore establishing himself as an experienced lawyer.