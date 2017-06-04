International speaker for operations risk course

International speaker Richard Barr will be holding a two-day course titled ‘Advanced operations risk’ on June 15 and 16.

Mr Barr holds a BS in International Business Administration from San Jose State University in California. His professional experience spans over 30 years. He has spent extensive time servicing a diversity of corporate and financial institutional clients around the world, including China, Hong Kong, Nigeria, Kenya, Poland, Greece, the UK and across North America.

Intended to move beyond the basic theory of operations risk

This advanced course is intended to move participants beyond the basic theory of operations risk and its management to a hands-­on, practical understanding of operations risk management and mitigation. This is done through the use of key risk indicators linked to a clear understanding of how operational and business processes are mapped and the operational risks are identified.

This course is recommended for operations risk managers, risk officers, external/internal auditors, operations managers and staff with roles and responsibilities in operational risk in risk management departments, businesses and central departments.

For more information visit www.castilleinstitute .com. To reserve a seat, call Castille Institute on 2093 3280 or e-mail [email protected].