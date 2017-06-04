GO reopens refurbished Baystreet outlet

GO has re-opened its newly refurbished outlet at Baystreet. Apart from structural changes to the building to improve customer accessibility and a new modern design, the outlet features GO’s innovative intelligent queuing system. The new Baystreet outlet also showcases GO’s latest fibre products and its updated brand identity and gives customers the opportunity to explore its range of services.

GO’s Baystreet outlet is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm.

www.go.com.mt