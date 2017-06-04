€1m bond issue after MSE approval for listing

Founders Benji Borg (left) and Zak Borg.

The Malta Stock Exchange has approved the application for the admission to prospects of the proposed issue of €1m ANCHOVY. Studios plc 5.5 per cent Unsecured Bonds 2027 having a nominal value of €1,000 per bond.

With respect to taking ANCHOVY. to plc status and successfully opening the bond application, founders Zak and Benji Borg said this was “a groundbreaking achievement locally, evidence of ANCHOVY’s past success and promising future achievements. A deserved thank you goes out to our clients, partners and team members”.

Starting from a humble start-up, the ANCHOVY. digital marketing and data business has grown into a team of 30 people, spread across two offices in Malta and the company’s first international office in Dubai, housed in the prestigious Boulevard Plaza.

The proceeds of the bond are intended to be used to further finance the growth plan the company has embarked on both locally and abroad as well as the development of diverse tried and tested business streams.

Bringing on board senior directors that boast decades of combined industry experience and impeccable entrepreneurial reputations has solidified the long-term vision of the company. It’s an enviable blend of business acumen and youthful enthusiasm that has the Borg brothers understandably enthusiastic about what’s to come.

Applicants interested in the bond issue are requested to contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd for more information on the application procedure.

Copies of the prospectus, as well as more information about the ANCHOVY. Studios plc listing and bond issue, can be found on www.anchovyinc.com/ir/.