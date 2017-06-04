Too old hat

The eponymous ‘Wimpy Kid’ – Greg Heffley – is now played by newcomer Jason Drucker, and the young actor commits totally to the role but is hampered by a script that aims for cheap laughs and obvious gags.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies are based on the bestselling series of illustrated children’s novels by Jeff Kinney. So far, many of the novels have been given a big screen incarnation to mildly successful effect.

The previous three films in the series have offered a fun, if at times predictable, take on the trials and tribulations of the eponymous ‘Wimpy Kid’ – the young Greg Heffley – as he deals with growing pains and life at school and at home. This is especially with respect to the antagonism of his elder – and much cooler and highly obnoxious – brother Rodrick, while their parents look helplessly on.

This fourth film in the series comes five years after its predecessor, with a new cast and a new adventure for Greg and his family. But it is certainly old hat in terms of story, as the Heffley family embark on a road trip to attend Greg’s great-grandmother’s 90th birthday party, a trip that goes wrong in all sorts ways as Greg tries to sneak off to a video-game convention to meet his vlogging hero en route.

Sticks strictly to a formula, and sitting through it is a bit of a long haul

Given the amount of time that has passed since the Wimpy Kid’s last outing, Greg is now played by newcomer Jason Drucker. The young actor commits totally to the role but is hampered by a script that aims for the cheap laughs and obvious gags that typify the comedy road trip – shenanigans in motel rooms; loss of luggage in theatrical fashion; over-the-top adventures involving the boat-on-a-trailer the family is towing behind the car. This is combined with some lame humour brought on by the ban on electronic devices that mom imposes, leaving the protagonists (dad included) desperate for something to do along the way.

Add to that the obligatory toilet humour, including a running gag involving Greg inadvertently getting a soiled nappy stuck to his hands – a scene which quickly goes viral on social media, much to his chagrin. We get to experience Greg’s interminable pee in a bottle. While an extended scene of Rodrick throwing up rather grossly while on a funfair ride is not as funny as it thinks it is.

It is never a good sign when writers have to resort to this sort of humour to pad the story, while completely eschewing the charm and warm-hearted humour, and more importantly, Greg’s feelings of alienation that was so well-illustrated in the stories so far. It would have served the film better had its makers concentrated more on Greg’s innermost thoughts and feelings as he observes all that is going on around him.

Incidentally, the film’s tactic of having animated drawings appear to illustrate Greg’s observations remains. But whereas in the past this provided a clever addition to the unfolding story, like everything else it comes across here as simply a rehash of what has gone before with nothing new to add.

The new cast members include Charlie Wright as Rodrick Heffley, who seems to be simply mimicking his predecessor Devon Bostick; while Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott as their parents Susan and Frank Heffley simply go through the motions.

It is a shame, for, as a role model, the Wimpy Kid had what it takes to speak to kids in his predicament. But this sticks strictly to a formula, and sitting through it is a bit of a long haul.