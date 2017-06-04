Malta’s stunning landscapes

Tower in the East

Love Malta, by Fritz Grimm, is a two-month showcase featuring a series of 16 ultra-HD photos – most of which will later be donated to museums and art galleries.

Fritz Grimm

German-born photographer Fritz Grimm, who has lived in Malta for the past five years, has spent the last two capturing Malta and Gozo’s landscapes for an exhibition that promises to take viewers’ breath away. Running till June 29 at Palazzo de Piro in Mdina, and between July 1 and 31 at the Citadel in Victoria, most pictures on display at Love Malta will then be donated to museums and galleries in Malta and Gozo.

“Malta has given me the opportunity to truly unleash the artist within me; its rugged scenery and countryside inspire me continually,” says the artist, who took up photography 10 years ago. “I love heading out to meditate and be at one with the landscape, and I felt it was time I gave something back to this beautiful country that has given me so much. That’s why I’ve decided to hold this exhibition and to donate most of the pieces to museums and galleries around the islands.”

Fritz’s series of 16 photographs will be printed on 180cm by 120cm canvases in ultra-HD to showcase Malta’s world-renowned scenery, including the much-loved and -missed Azure Window, and its unmistakable palette of colours. Each print has been mounted under acrylic glass and tells a story of a unique and unforgettable moment ex­perienced by the artist.

“It takes great sensitivity and talent to capture this kind of magic,” says Liana Waeckerli, who is organising Fritz’s landmark landscape photography exhibition. “This is an exhibition by someone who loves Malta but didn’t grow up in it, which gives these portraits of instantly-recognisable places a whole new angle and perspective that would be hard for any local to capture. It’s the Malta you love, but through a new set of eyes, if you will!”

Running for almost two months, Love Malta promises to be an unmissable exhibition that will have people fall in love with the islands all over again.

www.fritz.photography