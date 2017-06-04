A most inspiring superhero

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman is everything a girl could aspire to be: strong and kind, exciting and stylish, powerful and effective, and just as fierce as the boys.

Critics and audiences alike seemed to agree on one aspect of the rather poorly received Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice last year – that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman stole the show away from her more fancied co-stars (and colleagues in the Justice League, it must be said), heightening the anticipation for her first solo big screen outing even further.

One of the most inspiring superheroes of all time, Wonder Woman exudes power, grace, wisdom, and of course, wonder: she has been one of DC Comic’s stalwarts for over 75 years – having first appeared in 1941, the creation of William Moulton Mars­ton. The film that finally gives her full attention recounts how she came to be.

Directed by Patty Jenkins – the first woman to shepherd a superhero movie to the big screen – Wonder Woman tells the origin story of Diana, the only child of Themyscira, a secret island gifted to her people from the king of the gods himself, Zeus. Hailing from the world of Amazons, Diana has been preparing for combat her whole life.

But, to become a true warrior, she will need to carry the courage of her convictions – and an arsenal like no other – onto the most harrowing battlefield the world has ever known.

“The time is absolutely right to bring Wonder Woman to movie audiences,” says Jenkins. “Fans have been waiting a long time for this, but I believe people outside the fandom are ready for a Wonder Woman movie, too. Superheroes have played a role in many people’s lives; it’s that fantasy of ‘What would it be like if I was that powerful and that great, and I could go on that exciting journey and do heroic things?’ I’m no different.”

Wonder Woman, of course, lived outside the comics in many forms, most notably in the TV series starring Lynda Carter that ran from 1975 to 1979.

“I watched the TV show,” continues Jenkins, “and Wonder Woman was everything a girl could aspire to be: strong and kind, exciting and stylish, powerful and effective, and just as fierce as the boys. She’s a badass, and at the same time she stands for love, forgiveness and benevolence in a complicated world. I feel so honoured to be making a movie about a superhero who stands for such important values.”

Star Gal Gadot notes that: “What attracted me so much to this character is that she is so many different things, and they live within her in such a beautiful way. And, because this is the first time we’re telling the story of this icon on film, Patty and I had many creative conversations about her. She’s the greatest warrior in the comics, but she can also be vulnerable, sensitive, confident, and confused… everything, all at once. And she never hides her intelligence or her emotions.”

Because of her sheltered upbringing, Diane has never met a man. And when Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes off Themyscira’s shores, Diana saves his life, intrigued by this person. Steve tells her about the world that lies beyond her island’s shores.

Jenkins opines that, from the moment they meet, “there is a spark, and the way their love story unfolds is captivating and unique, especially for this kind of movie and for the time in which it is set”.

Pine, who plays Captain Steve Trevor, enjoyed the parity bet­ween them, and appreciated what Steve is able to learn from Diana as well. “I felt part of something very special, making this film, which I think is much more than a superhero movie. It’s using the global medium of film and this bold manner of storytelling to depict the actions of this very powerful woman in a violent, male-driven world. She shows my character – who has been a spy, who has seen evil up close and been fully immersed in the morally grey, toxic universe of war – that there is still room for idealism and for an earnest desire to do right by others. It’s a story that resonates and that’s very a propos to today.

“Every superhero has his or her strong points,” Jenkins contends. “But I think the greatest thing about Wonder Woman is how good and kind and loving she is. Yet, none of that negates her power; it enhances it!”