Watch: Tiger Woods' breathalyser test after arrest

Video: Reuters

Video released by the Jupiter Police Department shows golfer Tiger Woods, handcuffed and seated inside in a police station, after his arrest on Monday.

The former world No. 1 golfer was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. The video shows Woods slurring as he provides his personal information to a police officer before taking a blood alcohol test.

The athlete, currently sidelined from competition after his fourth back surgery in April, said on Monday that an unexpected reaction to legal drugs led to his arrest on the DUI charge.

A police report released on Tuesday said Woods was asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz stopped on a Florida road and did not know where he was.

He also was cited for improper parking. The breath tests, seen in the video released by Jupiter Police Department, showed Woods' blood alcohol content to be zero, according to the report, which added he performed several field sobriety tests incorrectly.



