Advert
Saturday, June 3, 2017, 09:17

Nigel Farage says no FBI contact after report of link to Trump probe

'This is just hysteria' - Brexit campaigner says

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage leaves television studios in central London.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage leaves television studios in central London.

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he had not been contacted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and dismissed a report that he was a "person of interest" in an FBI probe into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"No, of course they haven't," Farage, the former leader of Britain's UK Independence Party, told BBC radio on Saturday when he was asked if the FBI had been in touch with him. "I mean this is just hysteria."

The Guardian said on Thursday that Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a suspect or a target of the US investigation. But it said he was "right in the middle" of the relationships being looked at.

U.S. officials have previously said they were unaware of any serious FBI interest in Farage.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Spanish anti-corruption chief resigns...

  2. Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris...

  3. EU, China to unite on global warming...

  4. Iceberg on verge of split from Antarctic...

  5. PM May's lead falls to 3 pct points,...

  6. At least 36 dead in attack on...

  7. Trump waives law requiring US to move...

  8. Prosecutors probing Macron Minister's...

  9. French prosecutor opens inquiry into...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed