Gold for Charlotte Wingfield

Charlotte Wingfield bagged her second gold medal at the Small Nations Games when she won the 200 metres final at the Olympic Stadium in Serravalle.

The Malta champion was in blistering form as she covered the distance in a new national mark of 23.78 seconds and hand the team its fourth gold medals in the Games.

Iceland's Gudbjorg Bjarnadottir had to settle for silver in 24.13 while Patrizia Van Der Weken, of Luxembourg, was third in 24.32.

Wingfield will be bidding for a third medal when later this afternoon she will be part of the 4x100 metres relay team.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sare won her second bronze medal in the Games when she placed third in the triple jump.

Sare leaped to 11.62 to finish just two centimetres short of the silver medal won by Montenegro's Ljiljana Matovic, of Montenegro.

Cyprus Eleftheria Christofi won the event with a best jump of 12.16