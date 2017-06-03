Gianluca Chetcuti named as Malta's flagbearer for Closing Ceremony

Gianluca Chetcuti - the double trap champion.

Gianluca Chetcuti will be Malta's flagbearer for this evening's closing ceremony at the Small Nations Games in San Marino.

The young shooter was one of the revelations for Malta in the 17th edition of the biennial Games after striking gold in the double trap competition on Friday evening.

The 2017 Small Nations Games will come to a close with a short ceremony at the Multi Eventi Domus square in Serravalle.