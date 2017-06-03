Farrugia, Dimitrov reach skeet final

Clive Farrugia in action during the skeet qualifiers.

Clive Farrugia and Bozhidar Dimitrov have booked their place in the final of the skeet competition at the Shooting Arena in Serravalle.

Farrugia, who started the day in third place, safely retained his position after the final two qualifying rounds when posting scores of 23 and 22 to finish with 112 clays, five adrift of Georgios Achilleos and four behind Andreas Chasikos.

On the other hand, Dimitrov forced his way into the top six places with a clinical performance which saw him fire a straight of 25 and 23 for an aggregate score of 110 that pushed him just behind his team-mate in fourth place.