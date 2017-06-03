Advert
Saturday, June 3, 2017, 12:55 by

Valhmor Camilleri, Serravalle

Farrugia, Dimitrov reach skeet final

Clive Farrugia in action during the skeet qualifiers.

Clive Farrugia in action during the skeet qualifiers.

Clive Farrugia and Bozhidar Dimitrov have booked their place in the final of the skeet competition at the Shooting Arena in Serravalle.

Farrugia, who started the day in third place, safely retained his position after the final two qualifying rounds when posting scores of 23 and 22 to finish with 112 clays, five adrift of Georgios Achilleos and four behind Andreas Chasikos.

On the other hand, Dimitrov forced his way into the top six places with a clinical performance which saw him fire a straight of 25 and 23 for an aggregate score of 110 that pushed him just behind his team-mate in fourth place.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Gianluca Chetcuti strikes gold in double...

  2. Basketball: Malta women claim gold

  3. Tout warning after Champions league...

  4. Sare leaps to long jump bronze

  5. Swimmers bag four medals at Small Nations

  6. UEFA disciplinary proceedings in...

  7. Genovese, Curmi settle for doubles silver

  8. Juventus have different level of belief...

  9. Pullicino appointed coach of Birkirkara

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed