Farrugia, Dimitrov reach skeet final
Clive Farrugia and Bozhidar Dimitrov have booked their place in the final of the skeet competition at the Shooting Arena in Serravalle.
Farrugia, who started the day in third place, safely retained his position after the final two qualifying rounds when posting scores of 23 and 22 to finish with 112 clays, five adrift of Georgios Achilleos and four behind Andreas Chasikos.
On the other hand, Dimitrov forced his way into the top six places with a clinical performance which saw him fire a straight of 25 and 23 for an aggregate score of 110 that pushed him just behind his team-mate in fourth place.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.