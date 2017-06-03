Top contenders set to make their mark as season starts

Neptunes and San Ġiljan are again expected to figure among the main challengers for honours this season.

The waterpolo season will take off today with the traditional Super Cup matches to be followed on Tuesday and Wednesday with the opening of the BOV Premier and First Division championships.

It will be a three-round trail for the top teams and those in the second tier which this year sees Birżebbuġa ASC back in the fold.

The competitions, bar any third relegation play-off, are due to come to an end on September 2 with the knock-out finals.

The six Premier Division teams – Exiles, Neptunes, San Ġiljan, Sirens, Sliema and Valletta – will be out to improve or at least maintain last year’s showing.

Exiles, Valletta and Sirens will certainly want to make a step forward while top contenders Neptunes, San Ġiljan and Sliema are hoping to make their mark in the 45-match trek.

After their surprising league success last year, regarded by many as a ‘miracle’ (coach Zoran Maslovar excepted), Neptunes will surely have to fend off the mental pressure that champions have to contend with. The other drawback is that their bench is short on muscle and experience.

As was seen in the Winter League when they relied mainly on seven units, the Reds coach knows only too well that the presence of their pin-up boy Steve Camilleri, the team’s nerve-centre Niki Lanzon, the dependable Jordan Camilleri, a role model in all aspects, and foreigner Romain Blary should keep alive the team’s hopes of repeating last summer’s feat.

The strong San Ġiljan outfit, again under Marko Orlovic, will set their sights on wiping out memories of last year’s disappointing campaign during which they started as hot favourites for the season’s principal honour only to fall short of their target.

Driven by the scoring instincts of captain Matthew Zammit and Dino Zammit, and the impact of their other established players, plus the young and very promising tandem of Andreas Galea and Ben Plumpton and foreign import Alexander Ivocic, the Saints have the right credentials to start as favourites for the league title.

Sliema’s failure to insert their names among the honours as often as they would have liked is not in consonance with their standing in the local game. They will do their best to reverse that trend this summer.

The inclusion of Guglielmo Molina and a couple of notable signings to replace John Soler, besides the absence of other components, makes Sliema’s bench quite a long one.

Whether Bogdan Rath’s units will gel as a collective force remains to be seen.

Same predicament

Sirens, under the charge of Sergio Afric, are in the same predicament.

They have long been knocking on the door of a breakthrough but results were scant. Their young players, flourishing though they may be, need the backing of experience, in addition to the presence of Italian Christian Presciutti.

Valletta may not look beyond giving their opponents a hard run for their money.

Coach Stephen Rizzo has provided the team with organisation nous which could be complemented by a top foreigner.

However, the City team needs more than a spark to be able to have an effective say in the race for the honours.

Despite their hopes of better prospects after they acquired the services of Michele Stellini and Timmy Sullivan, Exiles again failed to impress in this year’s pre-season competition.

Coach Dorian Pisani will pin his aspirations on Serbian heavyweight Slobod Nikic who could galvanise his team-mates into performing better and thus lift themselves off the bottom rungs of the league standings.

The lower division, consisting of champions Marsaxlokk, newcomers Birżebbuġa, Marsascala, Otters and Ta’ Xbiex should also offer keen competition as the three-round league programme unfolds over 30 matches.

In a nutshell the new season promises to present waterpolo fans with the usual exciting fare so evident in recent years.

Italian referees will again supplement their Maltese counterparts in controlling matches. Refereeing in waterpolo is not easy but in recent years, and with the introduction of two referees, the standard has improved considerably, including that of the local officials.

In this respect the Bank of Valletta is to be commended for sponsoring the Malta Waterpolo Referees Association enabling them to benefit from further educational programmes.

TODAY’S PROGRAMME

Sportswriters’ Cup – 17.00: Marsaxlokk vs Marsascala.

Super Cup – 18.15: Neptunes vs San Ġiljan.