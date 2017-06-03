Sports round-up

BASKETBALL, NBA: Kevin Durant (picture) scored a game-high 38 points and Stephen Curry hit six three-pointers as Golden State Warriors cruised to a lopsided 113-91 win in the first game of the NBA Finals. The highly-anticipated meeting between defending champions Cavaliers and the top-seeded Warriors did not disappoint initially, with sensational dunks by LeBron James and Durant during a see-sawing first quarter. But the wheels came off quickly for the visiting Cavaliers in the second half, with Durant sinking a three-pointer and Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia hitting a lay-up on their way to a 10-0 run.

GOLF: Lydia Ko will relinquish her no.1 ranking tomorrow, ending an 84-week reign at the top of women’s golf. The New Zealander is not playing this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey, which means she is certain to be overtaken by either Ariya Jutanugarn or Ryu So-yeon, the LPGA announced. With Thai Ariya also skipping the event, South Korea’s Ryu can pinch the top ranking if she wins in New Jersey, finishes in a two or three-way tie for second or comes outright third.

SAILING: Britain’s Land Rover BAR qualified for the America’s Cup semi-finals after winning a tactical duel with Groupama Team France, who had already been outclassed by SoftBank Team Japan as their hopes of reaching the semis faded. Franck Cammas and his French team have only two points in the head-to-head contest, after losing six of their eight races. The crew with fewest points after each has raced the other twice in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers will be eliminated, with the other challengers going into a semi-final.

CRICKET: England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain he picked up in Thursday’s tournament opener against Bangladesh. The England and Wales Cricket Board said: “A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh.” The 28-year-old bowled just two overs before leaving the field as England cantered to an eight-wicket victory after chasing down a victory target of 306 with 16 balls to spare.

RUGBY: Ireland has formally submitted its bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, having secured a commitment from the governments in Belfast and Dublin to pay the £120million tournament fee. The Irish bid is up against strong opposition from France and South Africa, with World Rugby voting to decide a winner on November 15. Dublin’s Croke Park, the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, would be the centrepiece of an Irish Rugby World Cup and is considered to be one of the bid’s strongest cards, as it is Europe’s third biggest stadium.