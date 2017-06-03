Micallef satisfied with medal tally

Mario Micallef, the Team Malta’s technical director, said that he was pleased with Malta’s medal tally so far – three gold, eight silver and 13 bronze – and is hopeful that there will be more to come in today’s final day of competition.

“On the whole I am quite pleased with how things have progressed so far this week,” Micallef said.

“We only have one day of competition to go and hopefully we can pick up a few more medals.

“I must admit that I’m expecting at least another gold medal tomorrow from the track and field programme. Charlotte Wingfield looks well prepared and hopefully everything will go as planned in the 200 metres. If that will be the case we would have matched our gold medal tally of four years ago in Iceland.

“This week we had a number of surprise performances. In particular one cannot but mention the gold medal won by Gianluca Chetcuti in the double trap. Today he has shown that he is a very talented shooter and I am really happy that all his hard work has paid off with the gold medal.

“At the same I time I feel really sorry for William who had performed brilliantly in the qualifying round but unfortunately a couple of misses at the start of the final affected negatively his performance.”