Advert
Saturday, June 3, 2017, 00:01

Maltese athletes in action today

Athletics

Triple jump women: Rebecca Sare.

Triple jump men: Ian Paul Grech.

200m women: Charlotte Wingfield.

200m men: Luke Bezzina.

5,000m women: Lisa Marie Bezzina, Roberta Schembri.

10,000m men: Charlton Debono.

Women’s Discus: Antonella Chouhal.

4x100m women: Charlotte Wingfield, Rachel Fitz, Sarah Busuttil, Annalise Vassallo.

Cycling

Time trial: Marie Claire Aquilina, Michelle Vella Wood, Stephanie Alden; Etienne Bonello, Alex Pettett, James Mifsud, Maurice Formosa.

Shooting

Skeet: Bozhidar Dimitrov, Clive Farrugia.

Volleyball

Women: Luxembourg vs Malta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Gianluca Chetcuti strikes gold in double...

  2. Basketball: Malta women claim gold

  3. Sare leaps to long jump bronze

  4. Swimmers bag four medals at Small Nations

  5. UEFA disciplinary proceedings in...

  6. Genovese, Curmi settle for bronze at...

  7. Genovese, Curmi settle for doubles silver

  8. Tout warning after Champions league...

  9. Juve seek what Zidane failed to deliver...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed