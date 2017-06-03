Maltese athletes in action today
Athletics
Triple jump women: Rebecca Sare.
Triple jump men: Ian Paul Grech.
200m women: Charlotte Wingfield.
200m men: Luke Bezzina.
5,000m women: Lisa Marie Bezzina, Roberta Schembri.
10,000m men: Charlton Debono.
Women’s Discus: Antonella Chouhal.
4x100m women: Charlotte Wingfield, Rachel Fitz, Sarah Busuttil, Annalise Vassallo.
Cycling
Time trial: Marie Claire Aquilina, Michelle Vella Wood, Stephanie Alden; Etienne Bonello, Alex Pettett, James Mifsud, Maurice Formosa.
Shooting
Skeet: Bozhidar Dimitrov, Clive Farrugia.
Volleyball
Women: Luxembourg vs Malta.
