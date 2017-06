Djokovic escapes Schwartzman’s clutches after difficult test

Novak Djokovic (right), with Diego Schwartzman yesterday.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived his first stern test at the French Open yesterday, as he came from two sets to one down to overcome world number 41 Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 and move into the last 16.

The second seed, now joint third on the all-time list for most wins at Roland Garros with 58, broke the Argentine to go 3-1 up in the first set.

But instead of cruising through he was broken twice with Schwartzman, in top form on clay this season and snatching the set as dark clouds gathered above the Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Serb recovered to secure the second set but with 42 unforced errors in the first three sets alone, including a backhand that flew long to hand Schwartzman the third, he struggled for consistency.

Under threat of becoming the first defending champion to lose prior to the round of 16 since Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2004, Djokovic kept his cool, despite a time violation and a warning, to take the match to a decider.

Two more breaks put him in control and a third gave him a spot in the last 16, where he will face Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Incredible Nadal

Clearly Nikoloz Basilashvili had come to face Rafa Nadal with a plan but, like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they’re punched in the face.

And that’s what happened – in tennis terms – to the Georgian when he took on the irrepressible Spaniard in the French Open third round on Friday.

The brutality of Nadal’s destruction of the Georgian on the Roland Garros main showcourt was withering.

The statistics within the 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 pummelling make for grisly reading. Grisly for Basilashvili, grisly for Nadal’s next opponent Roberto Bautista Agut, grisly for everyone in the draw. Grisly for everyone except the fourth-seeded Spaniard.

For example, it took Basilashvili until the 12th game of the match to register on the scoreboard.

He won one in four of his first serve points in the opening set. The number of winners he struck in the match could be counted on one hand, and his 34 unforced errors almost matched the entire number of points he won all match – 36.

Yet Basilashvili is no rookie: Nadal did this to him.

Consider that the 25-year-old Georgian had already this year beaten then world number eight Dominic Thiem. Nadal is a unique creature on clay, though. His statistics are mind-boggling.

Friday’s victory was his 100th best-of-five-set match on the slow surface, and he now has a staggering win-loss ratio of 98-2.

You would find few takers to bet against him winning a 10th French Open come next Sunday.