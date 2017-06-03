Beach volley girls just miss out on podium

Gertrude Zarb and Dorianne Caruana Bonnici lost their final match in the women’s beach volley tournament after going down to gold medallists Silvia Bulgarelli and Pini Debora, of San Marino, 2-0 to finish just outside the podium places.

The Maltese pair was classified fourth overall on seven points, just one point adrift of Monaco who were represented by Magali Muratore and Caroline Revel Chion.

In the men’s tournament, Daniel Zammit and Manuel Raffa came from behind to beat Montenegro’s Marko Bagaric and Andrej Bojic to finish seventh place overall.

The Maltese pair lost the opening set 21-17 but hit back to win the next two sets 21-11 and 15-7 and claim their third win in the competition.

The women’s volleyball national team also lost their final match against Cyprus 3-0.

Today, they complete their commitments in the tournament when they face Luxembourg.

Another upset awaited the Maltese players in the table tennis competitions as Jessica Pace and Viktoria Luchenkova were both eliminated in the first round of the singles competition.

Pace found the going tough in her group

when conceding successive defeats to Georgia Avraam, of Cyprus, and Snezana Culafic, of Monte-negro, with an identical 3-0 scoreline, and Letizia Giardi 3-2.

Luchenkova beat Iceland’s Kolfinna Bjarnadottir

3-0 but then lost to Montenegro’s Ivona Petric (3-2) and Monaco’s Ulrika Quist 3-0.

Cycling decision

In mountain bike competitions, Marie Claire Aquilina did not make the starting line of the women’s race as a precautionary measure after complaining of a back problem this morning.

With the time-trial scheduled for this morning, the cycling officials felt it was better for Aquilina to rest to have a better chance of a high placing today.

In the men’s race, Patrick Scicluna retired on the opening lap yesterday after suffering an injury following a crash while Maurice Formosa was pulled out of the race late on after he was lapped by the leading riders.

Luxembourg’s Soren Nissen took gold in 1:12:18.881.