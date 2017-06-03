Spazju Kreattiv presents The Handmaiden, an exhilarating period thriller inspired by Sarah Waters’ best-selling novel Fingersmith, from visionary director Park Chan-Wook (Oldboy and Stoker).

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1930s, a young handmaiden named Sookee (Kim Tae-ri) is hired by Hideko (Kim Min-hee), a reclusive heiress who lives in a sprawling mansion under the watchful eye of her domineering Uncle Kouzuki (Cho Jin-woong).

However, Sookee harbours a secret: she has been recruited by Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo), a scheming con artist posing as a Japanese Count, to trick Hideko into entrusting him with her fortune.

But when Sookee and Hideko begin to develop unexpected emotions for each other, they start putting together a plan of their own.

With breathtaking visuals, grandiose set design and frenzied humour, The Handmaiden is one of the year’s most anticipated films – an opulent and labyrinthine tale of deception, romance and triple-crossing that marks a career high for one of modern cinema’s most thrilling auteurs.

The Handmaiden is being screened today at 8.30pm at St James Cavalier, Valletta.

The Happets in the Rainbow Forest

The Happets are an adorable team of animal characters created to amuse and stimulate young viewers.

Their adventures are all about helping children to develop a sense of self, and treat themes such as diversity, teamwork and how to be confident in who they are.

In this enchanting family-friendly animated feature, a ragtag team known as The Happets pool their forces together to rescue endangered animals.

To do this, they must travel to the rainforest, where they make friends with wonderful creatures known as Colourettes and Shadows.

Much to their surprise, they also discover that the rainbow, which symbolises games and dreams, is fading fast due to the terrible way in which people continue to treat the world.

With the faith of their new friends hanging in the balance, and with colour disappearing from the whole world as the rainbow grows dimmer, The Happets must muster all their ingenuity, knowledge and team work to restore its colours to their original brightness.

The Happets in the Rainbow Forest is being screened today at 11am at St James Cavalier, Valletta.