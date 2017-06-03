Fun times at Earth Garden

Earth Garden is in its third day and the festival is all about fun. The Fun Park offers games and activities to amuse and entertain not just the young ones but also the young at heart.

Today’s workshops feature: Fit Yoga by Balazs Heller; Deep Ecology (Alexandra Cachia); Simplifying Wellness (Karl Pace); High on Truth featuring Dara & Simon; Thriving Planet Earth – by Peppi & Alex; Who am I? – The Art of Self-Realisation (Balazs Heller); Five Rhythms Esstatic Dance (Jade Forrest); and The Yoga of Sound: Unity, Ecstasy and Transformation by Jyoshna La Trobe.

Headliners for tonight include Che Sudaka (former illegal immigrants on the streets of Barcelona), who have been sharing their Ska music in all five continents for the past 15 years and Al Jawala, from Germany, who were among the first bands to shake up wild oriental brass with clubby beats and hip-hop – all this with no electronics at all – as they have been busking around Europe as street musicians.

Local band Funk Allearth are also performing tonight, the biggest live funk music party act. A project of Mark Kram, it includes 15 musicians and singers and a six-piece brass section, guaranteed to keep a funky crowd dancing.

Today’s programme:

Roots Stage: 4pm Falcons Flying Circus; 5pm Moulettes; 6pm Oded Kafri; 7pm Funk Allearth; 8pm Balaphonics; 9pm Al Jawala; 10.30pm Afriquoi;11.45pm Che Sudaka.

Electronic Sphere: From 5pm - We Love Acid featuring Moods, Sean Rickett, Mark Archer, Wayne Richard, Acidulant, Mutex, No Symmetree and Altern 8.

Enchanted Forest: From 6pm – Mundo Muzika featuring Bibita, Mundo Rotundo, Nik X Conti and Antojn Karuna.

Strongbow Acoustic Sessions: 2pm Andy Barnett; 3pm Jangal; 4pm Joe Roscoe; 5pm Geordie Little.

Enchanted Forest: 5pm onwards – I Love Disco featuring Beat Bears, Slim and Squeek.