End of season concert by MCI

Gabalfa Community Choir

The Malta Cultural Institute is presenting its last concert of the season featuring the Gabalfa Community Choir from Cardiff, Wales.

This choir, set up in 2010, has a membership of over 60 singers and is now one of the best non-audition choirs in Cardiff. The choir is directed by Justine Oakley, herself a talented singer and musician and accompanied on the piano by Philip May.

The programme will include a repertoire of music by Gilbert and Sullivan, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, traditional Welsh songs and modern pieces.

All are invited to attend the concert and a small donation at the door, to help cover some of the expenses of the evening, will be appreciated.

The event is being staged today at 7pm at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julian’s. For more information call the MCI director on 2133 8923, 9980 0409 or e-mail [email protected]