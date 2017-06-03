Announcements

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Her children and in-laws, Maryanne, Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CASSAR – EDGAR, Chev. KM. Treasured, unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today being the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his children Minnie, Edgar and Julie, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DeGABRIELE – Cav. ANTHONY DeGABRIELE. In fond memory of a dear husband, father and educator, today the second anniversary of his death. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at St Gregory’s church, Żejtun, will be said for the repose of his soul.

KEENE – MANON, June 3, 2016. If the breeze is warmer and the day is bright you are with us and on the dark days you are holding our hand. It’s one year since you left us but it seems only yesterday. You are loved and missed every day. Mum, dad, Daniel, Aylce and Zac.

ZAMMIT. In memory of my dearest mother INGRID, especially today on her 70th birthday. Karl.

ZAMMIT GAUCI – MARIA. Wonderful memories of a precious aunt on the 35th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. John, Myra, David and James.