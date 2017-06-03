Photos of the week - Times of Malta
26th May 2017 - 2nd June 2017
Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.
Joseph Muscat greets Prime Minister Shinzō Abe (left) after a press conference in Valletta on May 27. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A man stays off the grass in Mdina ditch on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Visitors are given a guided tour of Palazzo Falson in Mdina during an open day to mark their 10th Anniversary on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Three young men admire the spray job on a truck showing the late Princess Diana at the Hamrun Car Show on May 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A woman poses with the engine of a car at the Hamrun Car Show on May 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A man admires the polished chromed engine of a car at the Hamrun Car Show on May 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Despite a warning not to swim bathers still gather along the coast road so enjoy the sun and sea on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Nationalist party supporters gather in Sliema for a mass meeting on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Nationalist party supporters gather in Sliema for a mass meeting on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Nationalist party supporters gather in Sliema for a mass meeting on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Simon Busuttil points up to people on balconies in Dingli Street Sliema who gathered for the mass meeting on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Simon Busuttil address the crowd during a mass meeting in Sliema on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Simon Busuttil accompanied by his partner Kristina make their way into the crowd during a mass meeting in Sliema on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Simon Busuttil greats supporters attending a mass meeting in Sliema on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Simon Busuttil accompanied by his partner Kristina look out into the crowd during a mass meeting in Sliema on May 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses members of the press during a press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Hamrun on May 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Senior citizen’s greet Joseph Muscat during a rally at the City Theatre in Valletta on May 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses senior citizens during a rally at the City Theatre in Valletta on May 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat signs books at a senior citizens rally at the City Theatre in Valletta on May 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A family sets up umbrellas on the Marsaxlokk sand on June 1. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A man fishes in Marsaxlokk on June 1. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A man chats to his friend while fixing fishing line in Marsaxlokk on June 1. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A fishing boat in Marsaxlokk on June 1. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Fishermen fix their nets in Marsaxlokk on June 1. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
