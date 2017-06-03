Today's front pages

Today's general election dominates the front pages of the Maltese newspapers.

Times of Malta says the election resulted in a slowdown in the leisure and entertainment industry, which was mostly kept afloat by tourists as thousands

of Maltese were immersed in political campaigning.

L-oriżżont reports that the number of uncollected documents was most prevalent in Nationalist stronghold districts. It also reports a survey saying that the Maltese trusted the government more than the media.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Simon Busuttil saying Forza Nazzjonali will win because it is the best option. It also says that money was also made off the Enemalta and gas deal.

The Malta Independent reports that the sea sludge which appeared in Mellieħa might not be coming from fish farms.