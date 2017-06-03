President appeals for reconciliation

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca this evening appealed for reconciliation calling on political party leaders to take the first step in this direction.

In a message to the nation, she noted that the past weeks of the electoral campaign had brought about a loss of peace and serenity with the sense of community being put aside.

Social media was abused leaving only "losers", and the consequences of this could not be calculated.

It was the people affected who lost, as did political parties, in whose name disrespectful actions were carried out, the county as it became less human and, families as hatred sprouted in some.

Everyone, as a nation, had ended up being a loser.

She appealed to parties, institutions, places of work and families to show respect and promote peace and unity as half the country embarked on celebrations in the next few hours while the other half was disappointed.

“I would like to see the people returning to reason and dialogue as soon as possible since these are the elements which constitute the basis of a real and strong democracy.”

Stating that she was under no illusion that the past few weeks would be quickly forgotten, she appealed for reconciliation.

“We cannot build reconciliation by avoiding each other, but by meeting those we hurt and ask for forgiveness. We need to hug those who, in the past weeks, we considered our rivals or enemies. These could be our friends, neighbours, colleagues or family members.”

President Coleiro Preca that hurtful and abusive language should stop now and in future.

“We have to return to dialogue built on facts and reciprocal respect.”

The first step, she said, should be taken by political party leaders.

She said she was proud of those who, although of opposite political opinions, had been respectful and dignified in the implementation of the democratic process.

Whatever the result, the people and the nation remained one and should reunite because only in this manner could peace and sustainable wealth be acquired, President Coleiro Preca said.