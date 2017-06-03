Fist fight breaks out after Naxxar traffic accident

The accident happened in Labour Avenue, Naxxar. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

A traffic accident in Naxxar this afternoon sparked off a fist fight between the two drivers, the police said.

The incident happened at 12.45pm in Labour Avenue when a Peugeot 607 car driven by a 31-year-old from Valletta collided head on with a bus driven by a 31-year-old from Żabbar. The bus was in service and none of the passengers were hurt.

Police told Times of Malta the argument was soon resolved but the bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.