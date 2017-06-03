Election slows down restaurant industry

Few restaurants are expected to be open for business tomorrow. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The election resulted in a slowdown in the leisure and entertainment industry, which was mostly kept afloat by tourists as thousands of Maltese were immersed in political campaigning, this newspaper was told.

The lull is set to reach its peak tomorrow, since many restaurants are expected to remain closed for business in view of the fact that the unofficial election result is expected at about lunchtime.

Philip Fenech, president of the tourism and hospitality section of the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises (GRTU), said that apart from the hundreds of people at the Naxxar counting hall, thousands would be glued to their television sets keenly awaiting the outcome.

“The last thing on their mind will probably be going out for Sunday lunch, and consequently, some restaurant owners thought it was not worth the hassle of opening for business,” he said.

Mr Fenech noted that the slowdown was felt particularly during the mass meetings, which att-racted thousands.

“There is no doubt that there has been a slowdown, not only in the case of restaurants but also across the leisure industry, because even pubs were negatively affected. Were it not for tourists, the repercussions would have been much worse,” he added.

Mr Fenech remarked that the various social events organised by the election candidates had also taken their toll, as they resulted in fewer diners and customers in entertainment clubs.

“On the other hand, club owners, pubs and restaurants could make up for the loss in revenue in the coming days, as celebrations might spill over to Wednesday, a public holiday,” he noted.

Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra had a less critical overview of the situation.

“I hope the electorate has matured enough not to bring the whole country to a standstill, but I expect tomorrow to be a slow day for restaurants. Probably, take-away kiosks will profit most from the situation,” he said.

Enquiries made yesterday by the Times of Malta to some restaurants confirmed that over the past month, business had slowed down, especially in the final weeks of the campaign. Mamma Mia restaurant in Ta’ Xbiex confirmed that it would remain closed, and others, including Veduta Restaurant in Rabat, will only stay open until 2pm.

Some, such as Summer Nights Restaurant in Marsascala, will take the plunge and open as if it is an ordinary Sunday. Still, they too agreed that business has been slow over the past few days.