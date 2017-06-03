Candidates, supporters resort to social media in last-ditch effort

Politicians and supporters have taken to social media in a last-ditch attempt to sway people to vote for their party in today's general election.

The so-called day of reflection is also meant to apply for polling day, though the boundaries are often exceeded as the law becomes almost impossible to control on social media.

Yesterday, the Nationalist Party said it would allow its candidates to flaunt a 'day of reflection' gag rule until the Electoral Commission clamps down on rival Labour candidates doing likewise.

Voters have resorted to Facebook and Twitter to declare they have made their duty and voted, their posts often accompanied by party slogans.

Tinsewx tivvotaw kmieni għax jien illejla irrid nara lil Juve.#finoallafine #itstime #LAqwaŻmien — Franco Mercieca (@FrancoMercieca) June 3, 2017

Former parliamentary secretary Franco Mercieca urged supporters to vote early in the day because he is hoping to see his favourite team Juventus lift the Champions League this evening.

We have until 10pm to save our country. Do the right thing. — David Thake (@davidthake) June 3, 2017

Popular radio presenter David Thake echoed the sentiments of many PN supporters.

A sure sign of a dying govt. No outgoing administration ever dredged these gutters. Sure sign of panic. @PNmalta pic.twitter.com/E4IXw00Mls — Jason Azzopardi (@AzzopardiJason) June 3, 2017

PN justice spokesman Jason Azzopardi copied a Times of Malta story reporting the AFM promotions announced just yesterday.

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis reposted Labour's publicity slogans.