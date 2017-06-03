3% increase in voter turnout by 2pm

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Voter turnout until 2pm was more than three per cent higher than it was four years ago, according to figures supplied by the Electoral Commission.

While the percentage of voters at the half way point four years ago was 49 per cent, 52 per cent of the eligible voters had already cast their vote by 2pm this year.

A drop in the number of voters was only experienced in the fifth and sixth districts. These comprise Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Luqa, Qrendi, Safi, Żurrieq, Qormi, and Siġġiewi.

Voter turnout was approximately the same in the fourth, seventh, 11th and 13th districts.

The biggest increases in voter turnout by 2pm were in the second district - a Labour stronghold - and in the ninth district - a PN stronghold. Both districts saw an increase of seven percentage points.