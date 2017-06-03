Advert
Saturday, June 3, 2017, 15:45

3% increase in voter turnout by 2pm

Drops in 5th, 6th districts

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Voter turnout until 2pm was more than three per cent higher than it was four years ago, according to figures supplied by the Electoral Commission.

While the percentage of voters at the half way point four years ago was 49 per cent, 52 per cent of the eligible voters had already cast their vote by 2pm this year.

A drop in the number of voters was only experienced in the fifth and sixth districts. These comprise Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal Farruġ, Luqa, Qrendi, Safi, Żurrieq, Qormi, and Siġġiewi. 

Voter turnout was approximately the same in the fourth, seventh, 11th and 13th districts.

The biggest increases in voter turnout by 2pm were in the second district - a Labour stronghold - and in the ninth district - a PN stronghold. Both districts saw an increase of seven percentage points.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Parents seek explanation for dead son's...

  2. Uncollected voting documents highest in...

  3. ‘I hand you back a better country’ – Muscat

  4. Watch: Malta goes to the polls today

  5. Choose the common good over the clique –...

  6. Different shades of red and blue

  7. Parties hold final mass meetings

  8. Fist fight breaks out after Naxxar...

  9. Unprofessional chiropractor ordered to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed