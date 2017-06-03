Very honest

During a visit to Malta earlier this month, my daughter had the misfortune of mislaying her purse with a substantial sum of money and all the cards than one carries nowadays.

A search at the place where this happened proved negative and we had recourse to the nearest police station that happened to be Marsa. We were pleasantly informed that a person had found it and handed it in. No item was missing.

The kind person who did this did not leave enough details to enable us to contact him. Should he read this, we have left information at the police station to enable us to establish contact.

I feel that I must say that, from the description given to us, the person, most probably coming from Africa, is one who has been stranded in Malta in his failed attempt to migrate to Europe in an irregular way. This brought to my mind what I had written in an exchange of comments online.

One can find a higher level of honesty and integrity in persons on, or below, the poverty line, than in persons well above it and who accept no limit to the wealth they accumulate and how they do it.