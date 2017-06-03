Advert
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Bernard Vassallo, Swieqi

Population factor

At the White House, in Washington Bob Dylan once met President John Kennedy who asked him: “Bob, do you know what would make the country grow?”

And Dylan replied: “Sure, Mr President: Anita Ekberg, Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida!”

