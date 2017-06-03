Advert
Saturday, June 3, 2017, 00:01 by

Austin Bencini, Valletta

Intuition

A former world champion of chess once said on intuition: “When everybody else is looking at statistics and tying to crunch numbers, you can do the same but always have the gut feeling on when to stop looking at numbers, cut it short and make the decision.”

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The oldest priest

  2. Solar cars

  3. Consulate services

  4. Morning prayer

  5. Population factor

  6. Religion in Russia

  7. Luggage storage

  8. Intuition

  9. Very honest

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed