Fans party ahead of Champions League final
Full of song, fans are descending on Cardiff in Wales for the Champions League Final.
Juventus and Real Madrid will go toe-to-toe in the biggest game in European club football. The game is also expected to be the biggest match ever staged in the Welsh capital.
Up to 170,000 fans are expected to descend on the city before the Spanish and Italian clubs kick off.
Eleven-time champions Real Madrid are hoping to retain the trophy.
But the party atmosphere comes amidst a heavy security presence.
More than 6,500 personnel have been deployed for the match, including 600 armed officers.
