The Champions League Final In Numbers

JUVENTUS

2 – Juve have won the European Cup or Champions League twice.

21 – years since they last won the title.

0 – defeats for Juve in this season’s competition. Victory would make them the first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2008, and the seventh in the Champions League era.

39 – goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39 years and 126 days old on June 3, can become the oldest-ever champion – beating by 87 days the record set by Real’s Ferenc Puskas in 1966.

REAL MADRID

11 – Real’s record total of European Cup and Champions League wins.

499 – they are one goal away from 500 in the Champions League since it was rebranded as such (excluding qualifying rounds).

1 – they are bidding to become the first back-to-back winners in the Champions League era.

2 – Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos are two of the five players to score in two separate Champions League finals. Raul, Samuel Eto’o and Lionel Messi are the others.

PAST FINALS

28 – for both Italian and Spanish clubs, this is a 28th appearance in a Champions League or European Cup final. The two nations also have 28 previous wins between them – Spain 16, Italy 12.

10 – the final has gone to a penalty shoot-out on 10 occasions. Seven of those have occurred in the Champions League era and six since 2000.

2 – only two players have been sent off in Champions League or European Cup finals - Jens Lehmann for Arsenal in 2006 and Chelsea’s Didier Drogba two years later.