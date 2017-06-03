Sporting briefs

FAVRE: Nice have denied their coach Lucien Favre permission to enter discussions with Borussia Dortmund about their managerial vacancy. The Swiss, fresh from leading Nice to third place in Ligue 1, had been installed as the favourite to succeed Thomas Tuchel following the latter’s acrimonious departure from Westphalia on Tuesday.

McCANN: Dundee have appointed Neil McCann as their new manager after a U-turn by the Sky Sports pundit. Three days ago the 42-year-old told the club he would not be making his interim position permanent having guided them to safety after taking over with five matches to go. However, having considered his position, McCann has changed his mind and accepted the club’s offer.

ATALANTA: Atalanta have moved quickly to replace Milan-bound Franck Kessie by signing Dutch midfielder Robin Gosens from Heracles. The 22-year-old arrived in Bergamo yesterday. Atalanta, will play Europa League football next season.

RANGERS: Mexico midfielder Carlos Pena was in Glasgow yesterday ahead of his prospective move to Rangers. The 27-year-old Chivas player is expected to follow Ryan Jack and Bruno Alves in joining Pedro Caixinha’s side. Reports claim Pena has agreed a three-year deal although Rangers must secure a work permit for the attacking midfielder.

PREMIERSHIP: Champions Chelsea earned £150.8 million from the Premier League this season while bottom side Sunderland were paid more than Leicester City got as title winners last year thanks to a new broadcast contract. The 2016-17 campaign was the first under the £5.1 billion TV rights deal signed in 2015, with the total value of the league’s central payments to clubs rising to £2.4 billion from 1.6 billion a year earlier.