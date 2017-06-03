Messi to build brand in China with theme park

Chinese fans will be able to celebrate the achievements of Barcelona great Lionel Messi at a new theme park to be built in Beijing.

The Messi Experience Park, which is being launched by the five times world player of the year in collaboration with Chinese broadcaster Phoenix Group and Spanish media company Mediapro, is set to open in 2019 in the Chinese capital.

The theme park will have 20 indoor and outdoor attractions in a 42,000 square metre space which will “immerse visitors in Messi’s universe,” a statement from the player’s Leo Messi Management group said.

Messi, who earned the European Golden Shoe last season by finishing top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues, attended a launch event in Beijing this week.

“I hope to provide them with an experience they have never had before and encourage people to play football,” Messi said.

David Xirau, director of Mediapro Exhibitions, said the theme park will “use the most advanced technology” to combine attractions with spaces to play football.

Companies from China have invested heavily in foreign clubs in recent years as President Xi Jinping has called for the country to develop a top soccer industry.

Chinese ambitions for soccer have also extended to spicing up the domestic league with a clutch of high-profile signings.