Football news

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has said the new contract of Radamel Falcao (picture) should be taken as a statement of intent from the Ligue 1 champions.

The 31-year-old striker, who finished with 21 league goals as Monaco clinched the title, has agreed new terms to stay with the Principality club until 2020.

“I am happy that Falcao has extended his contract with the club,” Vasilyev said.

“It’s satisfying to keep him as a goalscorer and a leader of our team. After this outstanding season, it demonstrates once again our ambition for the future.”

Monaco signed the Colombian from Atletico Madrid in 2013 only to see his first campaign cut short by a knee injury before he struggled in subsequent loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Mexico too strong for Ireland

Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland understudies were handed a lesson in international football as rampant Mexico powered their way to victory at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

First-half goals from Jesus Corona and Raul Jimenez and a third after the break from Carlos Vela secured a comprehensive 3-1 win for Juan Carlos Osorio’s Confederations Cup-bound side against a second-best Ireland side missing their big names.

Substitute Stephen Gleeson’s strike 13 minutes from time provided a measure of consolation in front of a crowd of 42,017 – but not much.

If nothing else, O’Neill’s fringe players were given an insight into the levels they need to reach to play in the World Cup qualifier against Austria on June 11.

Goalkeeper does it for Lyon girls

Lyon keeper Sarah Bouhaddi netted the decisive penalty as they beat Paris Saint Germain 7-6 in a shootout to retain the women’s Champions League trophy late on Thursday after her opposite number Katarzyna Kiedrzynek had missed from the spot.

The game in Cardiff finished 0-0 after extra time and with the score at 6-6 in the shootout Kiedrzynek dragged her kick wide, leaving Bouhaddi to fire past the PSG keeper and give Lyon a fourth Champions League crown in the first all-French final.

Lyon became the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles twice having also achieved the feat in 2011 and 2012.

CAS hearing for Garre transfer

Manchester City will face a hearing at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) on July 3 over the English club’s signing of teenager Benjamin Garre from Argentine side Velez Sarsfield.

Velez filed a complaint with FIFA in September alleging that City broke transfer rules and approached Garre in Argentina while he was 15 years old and signed him soon after his 16th birthday.

The complaint was dismissed as Garre has an Italian passport but Velez officials claim that the rule was invalid as Garre played for an Argentine club.

Palace want long-term manager

Crystal Palace are looking for a long-term manager who is sympathetic to the playing style of the team after the departure of Sam Allardyce, the Premier League club’s chairman Steve Parish has said.

The last manager to spend more than two years at Selhurst Park was Neil Warnock and Palace have bounced between stop-gap solutions since his first spell ended in 2010.

Parish said: “We want somebody who feels they can come in and help us improve the footballing side of the club over a long period of time.

“In the past we have had Steve Coppell who has been at the club a long time and helped build the club. If we could get one of those relationships again that would be preferable.”

Schmeichel out of Denmark games

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has injured his thigh and will miss next week’s matches against Germany and Kazakhstan, the Danish Football Association (DBU) has said on its official Twitter account.

Schmeichel plays his club football for Leicester City.

The Danes are due to meet Germany in Copenhagen on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of their victory over them in the final of Euro 92 in Sweden, before travelling to take on Kazakhstan in a World Cup Group E qualifier today week.

Denmark are third in Group E on seven points, six behind leaders Poland and trailing second-placed Montenegro on goal difference.