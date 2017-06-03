Beerman and Bezzina earn their first senior call-ups

Malta coach Pietro Ghedin has finalised his 20-man squad for the friendly match against Ukraine, on June 6, and the 2018 World Cup Group F qualifying match away to Slovenia four days later.

Myles Beerman, who has impressed since stepping up to the first team of Scottish Premiership side Rangers, has earned his first senior call-up.

Aged 18, Beerman, who plays on the left flank, is the youngest player in Ghedin’s squad.

Hibernians midfielder Johann Bezzina, who turned 23 on Tuesday, is the other uncapped player in the Malta squad for this month’s international matches.

Bezzina was a member of the Malta U-21 squad that collected a total of 11 points in the last UEFA U-21 Championship qualifying campaign. He was named in the first B squad selected by Ghedin in March.

Several established players are making a return.

Experienced Hibernians defender Andrei Agius is back after missing the 3-1 home defeat to Slovakia in March due to suspension.

Ghedin has awarded a recall to Valletta defender Steve Borg, wing-backs Clayton Failla and Alex Muscat, the captains of Hibernians and Sliema Wanderers respectively, and Balzan FC striker Alfred Effiong.

The friendly match against Ukraine, on June 6 at the Mercur Arena in Graz, Austria, kicks off at 19.00.

The 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia will be staged at Ljubljana’s Stozice Stadium on June 10, starting at 18.00.

MALTA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Henry Bonello (Birkirkara); Andrew Hogg (Hibernians).

Defenders: Andrei Agius (Hibernians); Myles Beerman (Rangers, Scotland); Steve Borg (Valletta); Ryan Camilleri (Valletta); Clayton Failla (Hibernians); Sam Magri (Dover Athletic, England); Alex Muscat (Sliema); Zach Muscat (Arezzo, Italy); Joseph Zerafa (Birkirkara).

Midfielders: Johann Bezzina (Hibernians); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Ryan Fenech (Balzan); Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians); Steve Pisani (Floriana).

Forwards: Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Luton Town, England); Michael Mifsud (Valletta); Andrè Schembri (Boavista, Portugal).