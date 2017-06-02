US withdrawal from climate change could raise temperature by 0.3 degrees

Global temperatures could rise by 0.3 degrees Celsius as a result of the US withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement.

An official at the UN’s weather agency, WMO, said that it had not run climate models on the impact of the agreement but that it could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by year 2100.

There have been different reactions to news of the withdrawal, with Germany pledging to continue notwithstanding and the Russians saying the agreement was unworkable without the US.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel today pledged her country's continued commitment, saying the deal was a "cornerstone" of attempts to protect "our Creation".

In a short statement to the German parliament, Merkel said there was no turning back from the path that began with the 1997 Kyoto climate protocol and continued with 2015's "historic" Paris deal.

"The decision of the US President to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement is very regrettable, and I'm expressing myself in a very reserved way when I say that," she said, adding that the deal was needed to protect the environment.

"To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let's continue going down this path so we're successful for our Mother Earth," she said to applause from lawmakers.

However, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov as saying the Paris climate deal was “unworkable without the participation of the United States”.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the United States would be withdrawing from the 2015 landmark deal which is designed to fight climate change.

Trump said the Paris accord would undermine the US economy, cost US jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

Russia has signed but not yet ratified the Paris accord. RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying earlier today that Russia would not alter its decision to join the agreement despite the US withdrawal.