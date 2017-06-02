Astronauts bid emotional farewell to space station crew
The International Space Station's latest expedition officially began today after Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency left the space station for earth.
The two flight crew members, embarking on Expedition 52 having arrived on Expedition 51, bade an emotional goodbye as NASA astronaut and Expedition 51 Commander Peggy Whitson hugged them before the closing of the hatch that separated the space station from the capsule that would carry the men home to earth.
Command of the International Space Station was handed over to Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin today.
The Soyuz MS-03 space capsule undocked from the International Space Station with the crew members Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France heading back to earth.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.