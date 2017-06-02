Advert
Friday, June 2, 2017, 14:24 by

Valhmor Camilleri, Serravalle

Genovese, Curmi settle for doubles silver

Elaine Genovese in action during the doubles final.

Elaine Genovese in action during the doubles final.

Elaine Genovese and Francesca Curmi lost the women's doubles final against Cyprus duo Raleca Serban and Maria Siopchan 6-2 6-4.

The Maltese duo put up a spirited performance but were found wanting in key moments of the match as Serban, the women's top seed, made all the difference with her powerful groundstrokes.

For Genovese this was her third medal in the Games after winning the bronze medal in the singles and mixed doubles.

On her part, Curmi, in her first appearance at the GSSE, has also won bronze in the singles competition.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Basketball: Malta women claim gold

  2. Sare leaps to long jump bronze

  3. Pace takes silver in trap

  4. UEFA disciplinary proceedings in...

  5. Bezzina second in air pistol

  6. Swimmers bag four medals at Small Nations

  7. Genovese, Curmi settle for bronze at...

  8. Basketball girls set up tournament decider

  9. Juve seek what Zidane failed to deliver...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed