Genovese, Curmi settle for doubles silver
Elaine Genovese and Francesca Curmi lost the women's doubles final against Cyprus duo Raleca Serban and Maria Siopchan 6-2 6-4.
The Maltese duo put up a spirited performance but were found wanting in key moments of the match as Serban, the women's top seed, made all the difference with her powerful groundstrokes.
For Genovese this was her third medal in the Games after winning the bronze medal in the singles and mixed doubles.
On her part, Curmi, in her first appearance at the GSSE, has also won bronze in the singles competition.
