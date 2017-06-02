Make or break for City

Action from the opening match of the play-offs final. Photo: Joe Borg

Luxol and Valletta meet tonight in the second match from the best-of-three Gatorade Elite play-offs final (kick-off 20.00 hrs) at the Corradino Pavilion.

While Luxol go into the game on a high following an impressive 5-2 win in last week’s opener, the pressure is all on the Citizens as this will be their last chance to stay in contention to force a decider and retain the title for another year.

St Andrew’s outfit Luxol will be all out to settle the issue today but Valletta will not be throwing in the towel easily. Clayton Felice’s team are known for their spirited play and this could be a decisive factor in the play-offs series.

Meanwhile, in the First Division Sliema and Msida maintained their fine form of late following wins over Qormi and Tarxien, respectively.

Sliema assured themselves of first place before the play-offs with a 9-2 win.

Aleksandar Ribic inspired the Blues with a hat-trick as Darren Agius netted a double with the other goals coming from Uros Markovic, Radovan Duric, Leandros Calleja and an own goal.

Adrian Fenech and Antoine Galea scored the consolation goals for Qormi.

Second-placed Msida saw off Tarxien, with striker George Frendo playing a key role after netting five goals in a 9-3 win.

Herbert Spiteri hit the target twice while Floren Manea and Dylan Xuereb were also on the mark for Msida.

In the basement clash, Żurrieq chalked up their second win of the season after edging past Marsascala in a tight 4-3 win.

Alistair Camilleri inspired Zurrieq with two goals while Christian Bezzina and Russell Camilleri were also on target for the winners.

Marsascala, still in the contention in the KO competition, replied through Franklin Abela, Reuben Degabriele and an own goal.