Luxol Mustangs reach the final

Luxol Mustangs

Last weekend, Luxol Mustangs and Federales faced each other in the MABS National Slow Pitch play-offs, in Marsa with a place in the final at stake.

The Mustangs extended their winning streak by winning the first game 15-4. The solid offence, particularly by Kevin Spiteri batting 1.000, including an inside the park home-run, and good defence, turning a 6-4-1 double play in the third inning, were key to victory.

Although the Federales managed a comeback with three runs in the second and a run in the fifth inning, the game ended in the fifth inning by mercy rule as Mustangs had a 10-run advantage.

The Mustangs won the second fixture in the series with a score of 13-3.

The game had a quick start with three runs in the first inning. The runs kept coming throughout the innings as all team members were getting on base and the defence was impeccable until the fifth inning where the Federales scored three runs.

Once again the game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning by mercy rule as the team had a 10-run advantage over the Federales.

The finals will be played on Saturday, in Mellieħa, when Mustangs play WRIJ in the final.