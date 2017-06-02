President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca with players and officials from the Malta Polo Club ahead of the Cawnpore Cup.

The Malta Polo Club will hold the most prestigious and final match of the season – the ‘Cawnpore Cup’ – on June 10 at 6pm.

Gifted to the Malta Polo Club in 1947, the Cawnpore Cup has been played for annually with the exception of the war years. The highest handicapped players in the rankings are eligible to play in the match and this year’s teams again present a fine selection of best players.

Karl Galea, Martin Arrigo, Jeremy Besancon and Matthew Borg will play for Re/Max and Julian Mamo, Christian Delia, Mark Darmanin and Alfred Manduca will be the Henley & Partners players.

The Malta Polo Club will again raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund during and after the match.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will present the Cawnpore Cup to the winning team.