Friday, June 2, 2017, 00:01

Vintage Brew at the Beer Cave

The Beer Cave is hosting Vintage Brew - a five-piece band who put their own inimitable musical spin on rock and blues classics.

Those attending expect songs from the Beatles, the Velvet Underground, the Who, Pink Floyd, Howling Wolf, Van Morrison and many more.

The Beer Cave offers patrons more than 100 beer types. They also cater gourmet burgers, salads and delicious homemade bites.

Live music by Vintage Brew will take place tonight at 9pm at the Beer Cave, Castille Hotel, Valletta. Entrance is free.

