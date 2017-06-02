Advert
Friday, June 2, 2017, 00:01

Road to Grillfest

The Malta BBQ team is once again going to compete at the Good Food Festival – Grillfest in Estonia. Last year, Team Malta managed to achieve three first positions in three different categories.

So come and support the Maltese team on their way to Grillfest. A great BBQ area is being set up which offers different kinds of cuts, beer tasting and much more. Everyone is invited.

Road to Grillfest BBQ night, by the Malta BBQ and Grilling Association, will take place today at 6pm at Ġnejna Bay. Tickets available at www.showshappening.com.

