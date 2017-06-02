Early start at Earth Garden

Terrakota

Earth Garden continues today at the workshop area with an early yoga session by Nirmal (Ananda Marga) – Transformation from Core to Skin – followed by Good Vibrations by Norman Cristina.

This will be followed by Holistic Spirituality in Indian Dance, conducted by Madhavi; Change from the Inside Out by Amanda Savona; Painting your own Canvas by Amber Riya and David Zammit; and Sound Space & Inquiry featuring Aligned Heart.

A new area this year, the Strawberry Hill, will be spinning genres of music new to Earth Garden. An LED light installation will accompany this area.

The highlight of today’s programme is the performances by Caravan Sun and Terrakota at the Roots Stage.

Caravan Sun, a Ska band, from Australia, released their third studio album tocritical acclaim. To date they have played over 120 shows in nine countries.

Terrakota from Portugal, has for the past 10 years forged its own pan-African and transatlantic sounds.

The band embraces its Portuguese roots while diving more deeply into their rock influences with a message of hope and humanity.

The Electronic Sphere today features renowned DJ Bas Moody from the Netherlands – for many years a member of the Rotterdam underground collective ‘Strictly Techno’, creators of legendary parties since 1996, and UK DJ Blazin – one of the few DJs in the Drum and Bass and Jungle scene – who is playing on the main stages of the biggest events worldwide entirely for his skills on the decks.

Caravan Sun

Today’s programme:

Roots Stage: 6.30pm Lyons & La Zel; 7.30pm Plato’s Dream Machine; 8.15pm Pon di Corner; 9.15pm Rum Buffalo; 10.30pm Caravan Sun; 11.45 Terrakota.

Enchanted Forest: 6pm onwards - A Critical Mass featuring The Chemist, Michael Bugeja and Duo Blank.

Strawberry Hill: 5pm onwards – FDM Crew featuring Mist, Volume A, Depth, Switch and Blazin.