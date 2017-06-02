Ducks! Live in concert

The Blitz Residency Programme welcomes its second residents for this year: Lani Bagley and Craig Schuftan, aka Ducks!

This duo make electronic music for dancing and dreaming, influenced by Disney and disco, combining synthesiser and vocal loops with found sounds and field recordings.

Formed in 2014, the Berlin-based Australians released their debut album Ding Ding Ding in 2016, which was long-listed for the AMP (Australian Music Prize) later that year.

Their first performance was in 2015, supporting Jarvis Cocker at the Berlin premiere of Pulp: a film about love and supermarkets, and since then they have performed live regularly in Germany and the UK.

The new Ducks! album Nak Nak is out now.

This special Ducks! performance will feature songs from their two albums, along with new works created during their residency at Blitz.

Blitz is supported by Arts Council Malta through a Cultural Partnership Agreement and the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

The performance takes place tonight at 8.30pm at the Royal British Legion, Valletta. For more information and bookings, visit http://thisisblitz.com/