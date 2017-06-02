Gianluca Chetcuti wins gold in Double Trap
Youth Gianluca Chetcuti claimed gold in the Double Trap event this evening, at the 2017 San Marino GSSE.
This is Team Malta's third first place finish in this year's edition so far.
